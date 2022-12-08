Auctioneers to stage Christmas dairy event in Shrewsbury

Senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond selling dairy cattle at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

It will take place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tuesday, with around 70 freshly calved dairy cows expected to compete for the Bryan Challenor Cup, named after the legendary dairy farmer who died aged 70 in 2016 after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

This year’s Christmas Dairy Show and Sale will have £1,500 of cash prizes on offer and, for the first time, sponsors will have trade stands around the livestock market.

“We always have a Christmas dairy sale for the Bryan Challenor Cup but this year we have turned it into an event, with more sponsors and more cash prizes,” said Jonny Dymond, senior auctioneer at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

“We hope to have at least 70 freshly calved dairy cows competing for the cup.

“We have increased the number of dairy cattle sold in Shrewsbury by 634 this year and entries continue to increase from a wide area spanning from the Mid Wales coast to Leicestershire.

“Since I joined Halls in 2017, the dairy section has grown to one of the main sections of the market which I think is down to the personal service that we offer and the consistent prices achieved.

“Many dairy farmers are now travelling past other markets to sell their cattle in Shrewsbury and we have secured a number of quality herd dispersal sales this year.”

Cash prizes in the Christmas Dairy Sale range from £300 for the champion to £100 and sponsors are Worldwide Sires, HJ Lea Oakes, Livestock Supplies, Herdvision, Milktech NZ and N. D. Challenor.

Mr Dymond said he is also expecting another large entry of prime lambs and cull ewes on Tuesday, having set a recent market record of 824 cull ewes.

“We have a good, constant, fair trade every week which probably accounts for the increase in livestock numbers this year,” he added.