Farming Talk: Prevention is better than cure

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Nick Challenor, ND Challenor Livestock Services. Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services. The business was established in 2011 to provide foot trimming, freeze branding and clipping services to farmers. Nick and his team now serve a wide portfolio of clients across Shropshire and the surrounding counties. ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services: www.ndcfoottrimming.com info@ndcfoottrimming.com Tel: 07855 056875 Twitter: @foottrimming

Input costs continue to be a primary concern for farmers as we make our way into the second winter of high prices. Although milk prices have hit 45p to 50p a litre this year, dramatic cost increases for fertiliser, feed and fuel mean producing milk more cost-effectively is vital.

Therefore, I believe a preventative foot care programme is better than cure, both from an economic and animal welfare point of view. Studies suggest 90 per cent of lameness is directly related to diseases of the foot.

These diseases are split into infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Research has suggested that the most commonly occurring are sole ulcers, with an estimated individual cost of £518.73 per case, followed by white line disease estimated at £300.05 per case.

The most prevalent infectious disease, on the other hand, is suggested to be Digital Dermatitis (DD), though estimated costs per case are low, £75.57 per case, it is, however, highly contagious and therefore poses a further risk to the whole herd.

Simple changes to frequency and accuracy of lameness observations alongside regular hoof care, including foot trimming and foot bathing, may allow for the highest diminishment in cases for the lowest financial input – while we are all struggling to balance the books due to Ag-flation this could make all the difference to your bottom line.