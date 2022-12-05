Shropshire livestock farmers urged to apply for grants of up to £250,000 to help reduce pollution

Cattle in the fields above a golden autumn woodland valley

The Slurry Infrastructure grant is set today, with an online eligibility checker made available to interested farmers to remain open until January 31, 2023.

This scheme forms part of the broader Farming Investment Fund, which is aimed at improving productivity and bringing environmental benefits to the farming industry through grants.

Open to both land owning and tenant farmers the grant is aimed at helping farmers improve or expand slurry storage capacity to six months based on existing livestock numbers. Paid in arrears, the minimum grant that can be applied for is £25,000 and a maximum of three claims over the duration of the project are permitted.

It is understood that the Slurry Infrastructure grant, which uses standard costs, can be used for slurry stores including tanks, lagoons and concrete stores fitted with impermeable covers and large permanent bags.

The grant will also fund items needed for the basic functioning of new or expanded slurry stores, such as reception pits, slurry pumps and agitators.

Farmers will get a fixed contribution towards the cost of the items needed and the storage they plan to build.

As part of the grant’s two-stage application process, full applications can be made once the online checker closes by those whose farming system already produces slurry and who farm either pigs, beef or dairy.

However, for tenant farmers it is stipulated that the slurry store must be built on the land they own or farm as a tenant.

Rob Paul, director and head of rural management at Savills in Telford, said: “This latest grant will be of great assistance in helping farmers invest in future-proofed slurry infrastructure, but with a relatively small window to check eligibility we are urging farmers to look into this as soon as possible.

“As environmental credentials are coming under closer scrutiny, now is as good a time as any for farmers and landowners to evaluate their operations – especially when improved slurry infrastructure will help to make better use of organic nutrients, improve water quality, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gases.”