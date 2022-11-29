The £2.3m property up for sale which will interest arable and livestock farmers

Rosemead

Rosemead at Royton, near Bangor on Dee, comprises a three-bedroomed bungalow surrounded by 176 acres of arable and grassland in a prime farming district. The property is available for sale as a whole or in separate lots through agents Halls’ Ellesmere office.

There is great potential to design and build a yard of outbuildings to support farming or equestrian operations at the property which enjoys an unspoilt, rural location. Wrexham is around four miles away and Chester, Ellesmere and Oswestry are all within easy travelling distance.

The well-appointed, detached bungalow has spacious and versatile accommodation comprising a master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, two further bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, family bathroom, living room, conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ample storage and a linked garage.

The generous surrounding gardens comprise a rear patio area with a wraparound walkway to the drive, extensive lawns with great scope for landscaping and a hot tub.

Graded 2, 3a and 3b on the Agricultural Land Classification predictive map for Wales, the versatile land is divided into good-sized, farmable enclosures, all of which grew wheat this year apart from one reseeded grass field.

“The sale of Rosemead provides a very unusual opportunity to purchase a well-appointed bungalow with substantial adjacent arable and grassland,” said Allen Gittins, Halls’ chairman.

“The purchaser will have the option of designing and building a yard of outbuildings according to their exact specification, whether for farming practices or equestrian usage.

“The land is extremely versatile and ideal for continuation as an arable unit or could be put down to grass for those with livestock. It should also be noted by those with horses as it would make an excellent equestrian facility.”