Summer is a three-year-old tabby and white cat who is looking for an outdoor, rural home.

Farm cats need less human interaction than a typical domestic cat but still need someone to keep an eye on them.

The RSPCA hopes to educate the public that not every feline is happy to be a lap cat in the hope of finding outdoorsy homes for these rescue pets much more quickly.

Potential owners don’t necessarily need to have a farm or riding stable to rehome a cat who enjoys the great outdoors.

The charity is looking for homes of all different types to match the variety of different cats.

Taking on a farm cat gives them a second chance in the type of home where they can live their best life.

All the cats will be in good health, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, where appropriate and treated for fleas and worms.

Black cat Nigel was living rough in Tamworth in Staffordshire, for a few months and was kindly being fed by a member of the public. Sadly, he suffered injuries to his neck and face and was taken to the vets before the RSPCA was contacted. After waiting in private boarding due to the animal centres in the area being completely full, he is now in the care of the RSPCA Macclesfield, South East Cheshire and Buxton Branch and looking to find his forever home.

The minimum requirement for an adopter will be to provide a weatherproofed shelter, food and water at least daily and to keep an eye on the health of the cat and seek veterinary help when needed.

They will also need access to land to roam, and vegetation such as woodland, fields or gardens.

As well as hoping to find homes for cats currently in their care, many RSPCA branches and centres aim to build-up a directory of potential adopters so that when these cats come into their care they can quickly rehome them without the stress of being confined in a cattery.

To register your interest in becoming a farm cat adopter, contact your nearest centre or branch.