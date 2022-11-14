Notification Settings

Farming conference in Newtown hailed a success

By Matthew Panter

A farming conference which saw some of the most critical farming matters debated has been declared a success.

(Left to Right) Iwan Pughe-Jones (FUW Montgomery County Chair), Rhodri Jones (Rural Advisor), Rachael Madeley-Davies (Pennaeth Cynaliadwyedd a Pholisi’r Dyfodol - Head of Sustainability and Future Policy, Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales), Guto Bebb (Rheolwr Gyfarwyddwr UAC / FUW Managing Director), David Ashford (Engagement Manager, Uned Ddiwygio Rheoli Tir / Land Management Reform Unit, Llywodraeth Cymru / Welsh Government), Kate Miles (Charity Manager / Rheolwr Elusen, The DPJ Foundation / Sefydliad DPJ); Emyr Wyn Davies (FUW Montgomery County Executive Officer).
The Farmers’ Union of Wales Montgomeryshire branch held its conference at the Elephant and Castle Hotel, Newtown.

There was an outstanding attendance from members and farmers, as well as industry representative.

Speakers on the night included Rhodri Jones, Director at Rural Advisor and Rachel Madeley-Davies, who is Head of Sustainability and Future Policy, HCC.

David Ashford, Engagement Manager for the Wesl Government Land Management Reform Unit and Kate Miles, Charity Manager of the DPJ Foundation also attended.

FUW Montgomeryshire County Executive Officer Emyr Davies said: “ We had excellent support from those who attended, enabling the industry's voices to be heard.

"It was an informative evening and, at times, a challenging line of questioning was competently handled by the four guest speakers to whom we express our gratitude for affording their time.

"Thank you to those contributing raffle awards, including Dyfed Telecom and finally, thank you to our FUW Montgomeryshire members and friends.”

The FUW Montgomeryshire County Executive committee also made a donation of £250 to the DPJ Foundation the night.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

