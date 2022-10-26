Credit facility to help farmers with bills

Ed Roberts, of G O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants

Thankfully these increases have been matched by improving farm gate prices but there is still an element of shock when the bill lands on the kitchen table or office desk.

At G O Davies we have joined with Oxbury Bank to try and help with these strains on the cashflow and rising blood pressures.

Oxbury provide a credit facility that gives control to the farmer on payment dates of individual invoices, as long as the merchant is set up as a trade account with Oxbury.

We believe that this facility will prove hugely useful to our customers whether they are looking relieve a little bit of pressure in difficult times, or if they spot a time to enter the market to do so and avoid worries about paying big bills at one time.

We would strongly encourage anyone who interested in utilising the facility to get in touch with the office and ask for myself who will try and answer any questions you may have.