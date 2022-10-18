Notification Settings

Tractor run ploughs ahead to raise funds for charity

By Dominic Robertson

Scores of tractors have been steaming around the south Shropshire countryside in a bid to raise money for charity.

The Corvedale Tractor Run took place on Sunday raising money for two good causes
The Corvedale Tractor Run took place on Sunday and saw up to 100 vehicles taking part, all to raise funds for Culmington Village Hall and the MS Society.

Peter Caine, who had suggested the event, said that the route was about 30 miles long – setting off from Seifton Farm in Culmington, and finishing at the same venue.

Mr Caine, who was taking part in is own 1958 Massey Ferguson, said they were grateful to Pat and John Turley for providing the field to host the start and finish of the run.

The event also included catering from Andrew Francis with the drivers able to fuel up on a variety of cooked breakfast baps from 8am before setting off at 10am.

The route featured a stop around halfway at Stanton Lacy Village Hall for coffee and biscuits, before more catering back at the starting marquee from around 2pm, with steak or pork baps, and beefburgers on offer.

The event had been put together by a team of Mr Caine, Jo and Andrew Mear, and Lewis Weaver.

With a £10 entry fee, the procession saw vintage tractors leading the way, followed by their more modern counterparts, then 4x4 vehicles.

Any money raised towards the village hall will be go towards an extension for the building, with a planning application for the work currently submitted.

Mrs Mear said the MS Society had been chosen as the second recipient of the fundraising with a number of people in the community having been impacted by the condition.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

