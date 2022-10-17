Second case of bird flu confirmed near Shropshire border in matter of days

The Government has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in game birds on Sunday near Audlem, East Cheshire.

Audlem is between Whitchurch and Woore and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone were declared around the premises.

All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

Two days earlier highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in non-commercial other captive birds on October 14 at a premises near Leigh Sinton, in the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire.