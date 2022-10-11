New season starts for Shropshire YFC after 'incredible year'

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC

With it being one of the hottest harvest seasons in history, we were all done within record time ready for our annual chairman’s ball.

It was a great event hosted by the Forrester family and I cannot thank everyone enough for their help. We are extremely grateful for support we have received in the community, our volunteers, our hosts, our sponsors, our members, and many many more.

As the seasons start to change from summer to autumn, the new YFC year begins and we start the cycle all over again.

The new club and county officers have just got back from a weekend of training and socialising, and are ready to hit the ground running with lots of fresh ideas and are keen to keep the momentum of YFC going.

We have had an incredible year with a really healthy membership considering the lingering affects the pandemic has left so long may it continue.

Now is the best time to join YFC, clubs are about to start hosting their new members evenings.

If you are interested in finding out more about what we do, call the YFC office on 01743 442880 and Gemma or Kate can put you in contact with your nearest club.

If you are on the fence about it or worried, don’t be – YFC is so inclusive and it will be the best thing you ever do.