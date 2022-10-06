Five steps to net zero for farmers

Richard Corbett, partner with Roger Parry & Partners

Our carbon team at Roger Parry and Partners have broken the process you need to take into five stages.

By contacting us we can identify which stage you are at and help assess what you need to do next.

In light of demand from our clients we have set up a specialist team to help with your carbon queries. Our advice is to take the initial stepping stones to what is an emerging market.

– Calculate your carbon emissions. We use a calculator to work out your baseline. To do this we require information from all sectors of your enterprise.

– Reduce your carbon emissions on farm. Assessment of how different practices can reduce your overall carbon emissions.

– Offset your remaining carbon emissions. Other strategies to reduce your baseline. For example purchasing additional carbon credits and changing farming practices.

– Verify your carbon emissions. Get your carbon assessment accredited and achieve carbon neutrality.

– Trading excess carbon credits. Using trading platforms to sell and purchase carbon credits.

For any further questions or to get the process started please contact your nearest Roger Parry & Partners office.