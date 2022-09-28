Shropshire dairy worker Lianne claims prestigious award

Lianne has won a top award

Lianne Farrow was this week named Dairy Industry Woman of the Year at the Women in Dairy (WID) Conference in Worcestershire.

Lianne, heads up the calf rearing at the Downes family farm in Shropshire, beat off stiff competition to become the sixth woman to win the prestigious award which aims to celebrate the achievements of women in the dairy sector.

Judge Becca Cavill said: "Lianne epitomizes enthusiasm, her motivation to change her life and become an integral part, not only of the farm she works on but the wider community of the British dairy industry is phenomenal.

"As women in agriculture, we are often found precariously juggling career and family life and Lianne is a fantastic ambassador for women attempting this within the dairy industry.”

Lianne previously set up the successful Shropshire Women in Dairy Group and, with the help of her colleague Sophie Tedesco, the group has gone from strength to strength.

Grace O'Dwyer, Regional Agriculture Director at award sponsors HSBC, added: "Lianne's obvious and infectious enthusiasm for the sector came across in abundance. She has navigated a path where, despite challenges, she has significantly added value to the farm. It is great to see how a new entrant with drive and energy can achieve a fantastic balance."

This year's Women in Dairy Conference attracted more than 100 delegates.

Women in Dairy is designed to bring women working in the dairy industry together through regional discussion group meetings.