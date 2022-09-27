Crucial role of landowners in the climate and nature crisis

Rebecca Greenhalgh, apprentice surveyor at Madeleys

The Government is committed to protecting 30 per cent of the UK land for nature by 2030, what does this look like, and how we can we make this work in practice?

There is another target from the Environment Act 2021 to halt the decline in wildlife species, which will also have a major impact on the environmental schemes. All these milestones are so readily spoken about on the news but as a community how this be used in our area?

Any landowner, from one hectare and over, is in a unique position to improve nature recovery, though this won’t happen overnight, and the cycle of nature can take some years.

However, critically, landowners of any size can have an impact on this whether it be from end-of-the-garden bug hotels and bird boxes to larger projects of wildflower meadows and using nitrogen-fixing crops to restore our soils.

The fundamental element of this is we need support and the understanding of how this will work and the knowledge that is flexible and viable in a thriving rural business.

Nature recovery can help with water storage and quality, it is an answer to our food security plans as well as being a tool for health and wellbeing. It brings an income via tourism and incentives and can support a developing business through gaining grants and funding from large companies to support the recovery of our local habitats.

If you have some land that could be used for nature recovery and wish to maximise its potential then please contact Madeleys Chartered Surveyors for more information.