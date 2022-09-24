Support out there for farmers

Oliver Cartwright, NFU spokesman for Shropshire

With margins under pressure there is some concern as the drought will have longer term implications on top of the hikes in costs that we are all currently facing.

For Shropshire dairy and livestock farmers nutrition management remains key and winter routines are being picked up earlier.

Now is the time to stay in touch with farming friends, family and neighbours especially as some are faring worse than others.

What I would say though is that events like the UK Dairy Day in Telford were excellent to bring the farming community together.

At a time when costs are so high it’s important that ideas and knowledge are shared to capitalise on opportunities and make marginal gains.

I would also remind those in real difficulty that the farm care charities are all on hand to support anyone struggling and locally there is the excellent Shropshire Rural Support on 0300 1232825.

Rest assured the NFU is also making the case for county farm businesses at the highest level and we will continue to back Shropshire farmer and grower members in these challenging times.