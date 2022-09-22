Electric vehicle charging station: The future?

Geraint Jones of McCartneys

In 2020, the Prime Minister put the UK on course to be the fastest nation in the G7 to decarbonise road transport, announcing that sale of all new petrol and diesel cars would end in 2030.

In 2021, 190,000 electric vehicles were sold in the UK. This was more than the five previous years combined, and nearly one in eight of all new cars sold. This year it is expected to be even more. In light of the increased adoption of electric vehicles, more electric vehicle charging station facilities will be required in the near future.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy for Wales has estimated that 30,000 to 50,000 fast chargers are required in Wales alone by 2030. In light of this, planning policies now provide special support to allow the roll-out of suitable infrastructure, to facilitate the adoption of low-emission vehicles, particularly in rural areas.

As a result, planning applications are now emerging for such sites. An outline application was recently approved in Four Crosses, Powys for an electric vehicle service station, including a drive-thru café and parking facilities. The service station will be the first of its kind in Powys.

