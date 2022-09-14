Tom Everall aka - Tom The Young Farmer from Shropshire

Chatting to Greg Davies on Radio 1 Breakfast this morning, the Wem-based young farmer praised the ex-Top Gear host for being 'truthful' about farm life.

While answering questions from members of the public, one listener was eager to know Tom's thoughts on Clarkson becoming part of the farming community.

Speaking on Radio 1 Tom said: "Yay, massive yay he has been such a good advert for what farming is about, just being truthful– it's very important where your food comes from.

"I remember a school from Birmingham came out onto our farm and had a look around. One lad thought that the milk was coming from Giraffes and that you could just get milk from any animal."

Jeremy Clarkson bought a farm in the Cotswolds in 2008 and later went on to make a TV documentary series entitled 'Clarkson's Farm' which was broadcast on Amazon Prime last year.

The series received largely positive reviews and followed Clarkson's journey establishing a working farm – and the trials he had to overcome in doing that.

‘WOW What an Honour!’



So grateful to Greg, and the whole Breakfast team for having me on the show today! pic.twitter.com/iaBTdltdv9 — TomTheYoungFarmer (@TomYoungFarmer) September 14, 2022

Known simply as 'Tom the Young Farmer', Tom has become something of a celebrity on Radio 1 after building up a rapport with the DJs.

At home, he helps run the family's mixed dairy farm at Myddle and started messaging the national BBC station during lockdown at different times of the day.