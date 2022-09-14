Hannah Young of Fisher German

This concept is not new and was implemented in the UK by The Conservation of Habitats Species Regulations 2017, stating any project cannot proceed unless it demonstrated that it would be "nutrient neutral" and adversely impact a protected site.

This has meant that new building developments across the country have not been granted planning permission.

Although full details are yet to be announced, the Government will provide funding to Natural England to work with landowners to help them create nutrient mitigation habitats such as areas of wetlands and woodlands, prioritising those catchments which will have the greatest impact in unlocking frozen housing developments.

NE will then be responsible for accrediting the schemes. ‘Nutrient Credits’ will then be available for developers to purchase to offset any increase in nutrients caused by development.

Alongside other environmental schemes this may provide another income stream for landowners.

The Nutrient Mitigation Scheme is due to open in autumn 2022.