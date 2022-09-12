Campaign returns to promote dairy and red meat

Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of marketing

The campaign can be seen across catch-up TV, video on demand, social media, the Guardian and the i newspapers, as well as being promoted in the major supermarkets.

We’ll shine a spotlight on the positive food choices that consumers can make, when doing their weekly shop. Milk is such an affordable and nutrient dense food, while meats like beef, lamb and pork contain up to nine vitamins, including Vitamin B12, which you won’t find naturally in vegetables alone.

The adverts will continue to focus on three key messages:

· Meat and dairy is a source of Vitamin B12, which isn’t naturally present in plant-based foods

· The UK has world-class production standards

· Red meat and dairy from Britain is amongst the most sustainable in the world

And will again feature nine-year-old Nancy and her grandfather, who proved a hit last time with consumers, particularly young adults – a demographic that’s been harder to reach historically.

The last burst of the campaign in January and February was seen by nearly 24 million UK households – delivering important messages around health, sustainability and Britain’s world-class food and farming standards.

After seeing the campaign, purchase intent for meat on the next shop among the 34 to 49 age group rose five percentage points, while dairy saw a six percentage point increase among the 16 to 34 year olds.

Throughout the campaign, farmers have supported us to help tell the positive story of British farming across the campaign’s social media channels.

They’ve been sharing the ways they maintain Britain’s world-class production standards and how red meat and dairy from Britain is amongst the most sustainable in the world. Please follow, like and share our content on Facebook and Instagram to help spread the word about the great work our dairy farmers undertake.

We’re looking for more dairy farmers to show the care and attention they take when raising their animals and be happy to feature as part of the campaign across social media.

At a time when dairy is increasingly under the spotlight, you’ll play a key part in telling the facts and bringing balance to the diet debate. Find out more about the campaign at weeatbalanced.com