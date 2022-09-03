Jane Charlesworth, AHDB senior marketing manager

The cost-of-living crisis is dominating daily conversations as families feel its effect on their finances. This has led to a change in consumer behaviour, with many people opting for a less healthy diet in a bid to save money. But feeding the family a tasty and delicious meal shouldn’t break the bank.

AHDB’s consumer marketing team has compiled a collection of budget-conscious recipes designed to feed a family of four for under five pounds. Visit Lovepork.co.uk to view the recipes, which recommend using boneless pork shoulder and other economical cuts to stay within budget. The mouth-watering dishes include family favourites like pork meatballs with a cheesy crumb topping, recipes with just five ingredients such as Mexican style pulled pork, and the slow cooker pulled pork chilli con carne, which costs just £1 a head.

AHDB also shares some handy recommendations for saving money when shopping and planning meals, such as 'fakeaway' menus inspired by favourite global cuisines to create fuss-free, delicious and healthy meals. These can be found in the blog section on the Lovepork website.

The marketing activity continues to reinforce the key attributes of pork that meet consumers’ needs and current consumer behaviour. It also focuses on messages around pork being cost-effective, versatile, tasty, and quick and easy to cook. The result of AHDB’s Shape the future vote shows that consumer marketing is important to levy payers. In response, AHDB is continuing to deliver marketing campaigns that stimulate the demand for pork, promote its benefits to consumers and encourage consumers to make it a regular purchase.

Find out more about AHDB’s on-going and future marketing campaigns across all sectors in this recent episode their Food and Farming podcast. The Food and Farming podcast is available at ahdb.co.uk/podcast and on all podcast platforms.