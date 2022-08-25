Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC

Members have worked so hard on socials, competitions and community fundraising – it makes me a very proud county chairman as I reflect back on the uncertainty we were all feeling this time last year.

As the temperatures across the country begin to drop (hopefully), things are just about to heat up for Shropshire YFC as we head towards the end of the month and our annual Chairman’s Ball.

It is the biggest YFC event in the country we cannot wait for it to be back in all its glory.

This year it’s being held on August 27 by very kind permission of the Forrester family at Lodge Farm, Tern Hill and now it’s all hands-on deck to get everything ready.

We are always so grateful for everyone’s support and sponsorship to enable us to host events like these. Make sure you check out our social media pages for regular updates and ticket sales.

Whilst we can barely think about anything but our ball right now, the new YFC year is fast approaching and with it brings a whole host of fun and games.

If you’ve been thinking about joining YFC, now is the time to enquire as clubs will soon be hosting new members evenings so why not take that chance and go along. It’ll be the best thing you ever do.

To find out more call Gemma or Kate in the office on 01743 442880.