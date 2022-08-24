Forage supplement block doubles Daily Live Weight Gains (DLWG)

In a study done at Plumpton College in Sussex, despite having a 300g disadvantage to the control group, lambs supplemented with Rumevite Quality Lamb had a daily liveweight gain of 189g, which resulted in a 36.7kg liveweight at 45 days to slaughter. The control group only gained 94.3g/day, finishing in 83 days at 36.3kgs.

Not only did the supplemented lambs have greater daily liveweight gains at grass and finish 38 days sooner, but they also achieved greater carcase grades than the control group.

Even greater results in reducing time to finish have been seen at farm level.

In a farm trial of over 700 lambs monitored from birth to finish, those supplemented with Rumevite Quality Lamb from weaning onwards reached heavier finishing weights 87 days faster than the control group. Supplemented lambs had a daily liveweight gain of 102g, resulting in a finishing weight of 44.18kg after 222 days on farm. In comparison, the control group was on the farm for an average of 309 days, finishing at 43.79kgs.

The boost in performance in weaned lambs supplemented with the forage block is multifactorial.

The first big benefit we see is rumen stimulation, which in turn increases digestion. Unlike concentrates, forage supplements allow for little and often feeding, which results in less pH variation in the rumen. The blocks also have a fermentation ingredient to fuel the rumen bug population.

Good frame growth and energy for weight gain is achieved through the block’s 18 per cent all-natural protein content and 13 ME. Lambs also benefit from the formulation which includes essential trace elements, vitamins and minerals. This includes vitamin B1, selenium, cobalt and protected zinc.

The blocks allow for little and often feeding, constantly topping up lamb nutrient levels. It also allows for improved feed availability for the entire flock, reducing intake issues related to bullying at troughs.

Ultimately, the biggest benefit of a forage supplement block like Rumevite is going to give farmers is the ability to improve margins while improving the use of homegrown forages.

Especially in a year like this with high concentrate prices and reduced forage production from drought, being able to maximise homegrown forages will be the most cost-effective way to get lambs to finishing and off the farm earlier.