Record attendances as sun brings out the crowds at Llanfyllin Show

Show President Ianto Jones presents Darcey Lloyd with the childen's cup

The spectacular Atkinson Action Horses stunt and display team from East Yorkshire was a huge hit, attracting many new visitors to the showground for two performances in the main ring.

A new Montgomery Young Farmers Clubs' speed shearing competition, which attracted 60 shearers in four categories, was another big success, providing entertainment well into the evening. One of the shearers was world champion Richard Jones from Llangollen.

Show chairman Dyfrig Jones said: “The general feeling is that we had a record attendance at the show which was described by Ben Atkinson and some others as a “mini Royal Welsh Show” which was lovely to hear.

“The entertainment was exceptional and helped to attract many visitors from outside the local area and I was very pleased with a variety and quality of the trade stands. I think the young farmers’ speed shearing competition, which attracted a younger audience, finished the day off nicely.

“All in all, it was a very successful show and my thanks to go out to everyone who supported the event in any way and to all the people who attended on the day.”

He praised Sian Lewis for her work as show secretary for the first time and said he was delighted to see many new faces amongst the supporters this year, which was important for the event’s future.

Sian said: “It was a very successful day and great to see people coming together again after a two-year absence. The feedback was very positive, especially from people who had trade stands.”

Show president Ianto Jones, who has been supporting the event for 50 years, was delighted that the sun shone on the show. “I think it was a very good show and I hope everybody enjoyed it,” he said.

Held in a heatwave, the ‘friendly show’, as it is widely known, made special arrangements for the horses and sheep on display, which worked well. The horses section was brought forward to earlier in the day and the sheep had a small marquee and hessian covers to reduce the heat.

Entries in the horticulture, floral art and cookery and crafts sections equalled 2019, despite the dry weather impacting on some gardens. Llanfyllin High School also had an art display at the show.

The shearing and sheepdog trials sections were also well supported but the hot weather reduced entries in the dog show. The sheepdog trials were held on Friday and Saturday.

Held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, new owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc, the show celebrates the countryside and community. Main sponsor for the first time was Ridgway Rentals from St Martins, near Oswestry. Section sponsors are W Jones & Son, I. Jackson & Son, Roger Parry & Partners and James Pickstock.