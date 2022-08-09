Previously developed land (brownfield)

Paul Madeley, rural chartered surveyor with Madeleys Chartered Surveyors

Many people envisage brownfield land as sites of former factories, etc, however although it excludes agricultural and forestry buildings, it does include any other structures in alternative use.

The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) defines previously developed land as “land which is or was occupied by a permanent structure, including the curtilage of the developed land (although it should not be assumed that the whole of the curtilage should be developed) and any associated fixed surface infrastructure.

"This excludes: land that is or was last occupied by agricultural/forestry buildings; land that has been developed for mineral extraction or waste disposal by land fill, where provision for restoration has been made through development management procedures; land in built up areas such as residential gardens, parks, recreation grounds and allotments; and land that was previously developed but where the remains of the permanent structure or fixed surface structure have blended into the landscape."

If any of your buildings on your holding have an alternative use, i.e, planning permission for any commercial use other than agricultural or forestry, then this will be considered as 'previously developed land' in planning terms and may be suitable for potential development for residential purposes.

If you have no formal planning permission but non-agricultural use has been carried out on the land and buildings for more than 10 years, a Lawful Development Certificate could be applied for which would then meet the definition of 'previously developed land'.

If you have a site which could be classed as 'previously developed land' and wish to maximise its potential then please contact Madeleys Chartered Surveyors for more information.