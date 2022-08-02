Notification Settings

Record price for ram at Shrewsbury show

By Megan Jones

A Shropshire ram has fetched a record price at a national show held in Shrewsbury.

The Shropshire shearling ram fetched a record-breaking price of 1,100 guineas – around £1,155.

The sale price sets a modern breed record for a Shropshire shearling, surpassing the previous top price set in 2016.

Newport Show breed champion, a Millenheath shearling ewe, sold for 470 guineas after taking first in her show class.

Vendors celebrated at the market on July 23, as prices climbed above pre-covid levels.

A shortage of rams for buyers resulted in keen trade and all but three ewes found new homes.

Average prices: shearling rams, 488gns; ram lambs, 465gns; aged ewes, 380gns ; shearling ewes, 308gns; ewe lambs, 170gns.

