Record price for ram at Shrewsbury show

The Shropshire shearling ram fetched a record-breaking price of 1,100 guineas – around £1,155.
The sale price sets a modern breed record for a Shropshire shearling, surpassing the previous top price set in 2016.
Newport Show breed champion, a Millenheath shearling ewe, sold for 470 guineas after taking first in her show class.
Vendors celebrated at the market on July 23, as prices climbed above pre-covid levels.
A shortage of rams for buyers resulted in keen trade and all but three ewes found new homes.
Average prices: shearling rams, 488gns; ram lambs, 465gns; aged ewes, 380gns ; shearling ewes, 308gns; ewe lambs, 170gns.