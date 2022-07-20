Notification Settings

Police warn of heavy traffic around Royal Welsh Showground

By David Tooley

Police have asked drivers to be patient on the roads in and around the site of the Royal Welsh Show.

Dyfed-Powys Police have warned of delays on the roads due to the agricultural show which draws in people from across Wales and the borders.

In a tweet, the police say: "There are currently delays on the roads in and around Builth Wells, due to the Royal Welsh Show. Please be patient and plan extra time into your journey, and adhere to all the road signs. Thank you."

AA Traffic News warns of "Severe delays of 15 minutes on A470 Hay Road Northbound between A470 and Josephs Pitch. Average speed five mph." The queues were first reported at 9.50am.

The traffic website also says delays are due to "traffic heading in for the Royal Welsh Show on roads around the Royal Welsh Showground."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

