Police warn of heavy traffic around Royal Welsh Showground

Dyfed-Powys Police have warned of delays on the roads due to the agricultural show which draws in people from across Wales and the borders.

In a tweet, the police say: "There are currently delays on the roads in and around Builth Wells, due to the Royal Welsh Show. Please be patient and plan extra time into your journey, and adhere to all the road signs. Thank you."

AA Traffic News warns of "Severe delays of 15 minutes on A470 Hay Road Northbound between A470 and Josephs Pitch. Average speed five mph." The queues were first reported at 9.50am.