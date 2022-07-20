Manon to travel across the world to study agriculture with help from scholarship

Manon Lewis receives her award

Manon Lewis, 22, from Meifod, Powys, was the main winner of the 2022 Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Travel Scholarship.

A total of £3,800 has been awarded by the Management Committee of the awards body to scholars wishing to broaden their knowledge of agriculture, following a donation from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

This year’s awards were presented by Mr Jim McLaren MBE, Chairman of NFU Mutual’s Board of Directors at the Royal Welsh Show.

This year’s main winner is Manon Lewis who receives £1,200 to help fund her travels to New Zealand.

Manon will shortly be graduating from Harper Adams University with a degree in Agriculture with Animal Science.

“I am fascinated by the low input, self-sufficient production systems in New Zealand, and their drive to be as efficient as possible to improve environmental factors as well as farm profitability.

"I’m eager to learn more about how the farming industry operates in New Zealand and bring back ideas that will help enhance animal performance and welfare through advances in animal health, genetics, and nutrition. I aim to put this learning into practice as I develop a career in agriculture and hope to eventually start my own farming enterprise in the near future.”

Six further recipients from the scholarship this year include Sioned Davies from Brecon and Daniel Evans from Lampeter to receive £750, Teleri Morgan from Aberystwyth and receiving £200 are Richard Jones, from Dolgellau, Elliw Dafydd, from Lampeter and Rhodri Williams, Carmarthenshire, who is currently studying for a masters degree in Agricultural Engineering at Harper Adams University.