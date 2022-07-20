Farming talk: Farm safety, fire and managing risk

Keith Fowles of KLF Insurance Brokers Ltd

The HSE figures show that farming still has the highest rate of fatal injury. Farmers often have so many business issues to think about that health and safety considerations are at the bottom of their ‘to do’ list.

The Farm Safety Foundation, which organises this week’s Farm Safety Week, is encouraging farmers to make farms safer places to live and to work.

This year, dry conditions increase the risk of fire during harvest. Figures show the cost of farm fires was £69 million for 2020. Electrical faults were a major cause of fires, but extreme weather and dry conditions also contributed to the year-on-year rise of 40 per cent.

We urge farmers to check their fire prevention methods and evacuation procedures. As temperatures hit new record highs take the time to assess the risks.

An emergency procedure and action plan is essential when communicating instructions to farm employees of the relevant steps to follow, to minimise the impact of field machinery fire, but also to safeguard their own health, safety and welfare.