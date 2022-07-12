Farming talk: Wheat growers to be spoilt for choice this autumn

Toby Reich, head of seeds at Wynnstay

The new wheat varieties – KWS Dawsum, Champion, Typhoon, RGT Stokes and Bairstow – are all strong varieties with good agronomic packages, and regional demand. These new varieties will complement three exceptional varieties already established in the market; Extase, Graham and Gleam.

Despite the high number of wheat varieties to choose from, there’s clear differentiation between them. Growers can make informed choices based on their region, rotation, or market they’re selling into.

Champion, the highest yielding variety this year, is best suited to drilling from early October onwards. For more flexible sowing across the UK, I would opt for KWS Dawsum, which has the best combined grain quality and yield.

RGT Stokes is the ‘true growers’ variety. It provides big tiller numbers and biomass, making it an excellent choice for feed and straw, while it also scores ‘good’ for distilling quality.

In the barley market, the new entrants are not so plentiful. It’s the increased availability of varieties which were in short supply last year, which will be most beneficial to growers. For example, Elsoms’ Bolton is a strong option for light to medium soils and an ideal grain for the feed market.

It’s also worth remembering the stalwarts of the market, Surge, Hawking and Valerie, which perform well in light to heavier soils.

Finally, there are some new oilseed rape (OSR) varieties to watch. PT303 delivered the highest gross output in the trials last year, due to its rapid autumn and spring growth.

It has come to people’s attention because it’s the first hybrid in the UK with a resistance to Sclerotinia, which will be a valuable insurance policy if applications are delayed.

Crossfit is the other noteworthy OSR new entrant, also due to its disease resistance traits. It’s the first clubroot resistant variety which also includes turnip yellows virus and pod shatter resistance, so will be of particular interest to growers wanting to protect their investment.

As with barley, the proven OSR favourites may be of most interest this year. I expect LG Aviron to remain the variety of choice for many growers. It’s robust and resilient, has exceptional autumn vigour and suites challenging establishment conditions, such as later sowing and cabbage stem flea beetle pressure.

It’s also the only AHDB recommended oilseed variety which scores an eight for light leafspot resistance, which is becoming increasingly difficult for growers to manage.