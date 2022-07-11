Farming talk: Nothing will replace good breeding

Owain Roberts of G O Davies

The rest however, still seems very cloudy. In the Agchem department at G O Davies we have learnt one thing this year, nothing will replace good breeding.

On farm we want seed breeders to produce robust crops, high yielding, with the ability to produce quality grains.

This year KWS achieved most of this box ticking with Dawsum.

Dawsum has an outstanding disease package, a treated yield of 104, and belongs in any farm's feed wheat rotation this autumn.

The other variety we have in the that suits the barn filler, well-bred category, with unrivalled second wheat yield is DSV Champion.

Champion has a slightly low specific weight, however when put in a feed wheat pile with grains such as Costello and Dawsum the average will soon look after itself.

In my opinion the best way to future proof farm businesses this autumn is to ensure that what is in the ground will fill the barn. These two varieties will certainly help with that.