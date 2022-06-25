Notification Settings

Farming talk: Welcome news of new slurry storage grants for farmers in England

Published:

We have welcomed news of new slurry storage grants which will be launched later this year as part of the Farming Investment Fund.

Richard Corbett of Roger Parry & Partners
Richard Corbett of Roger Parry & Partners

A new grant has been designed, alongside a number of other measures, to help livestock farmers make use of their manure and organic nutrients.

This will be backed up by better advice and fair, effective regulation of the rules over the agricultural transition period.

The Government is also increasing the scope of the Catchment Sensitive Farming service so that it is available across England. It is also reviewing all the guidance on gov.uk so it is as clear as possible and looking into the potential of more nutrient sharing between farms.

From the information we have seen, the grant reflects the unique nature of investing in slurry storage infrastructure and has been designed by Government with farmers, industry and environmental experts.

The grant will help livestock farmers already using a slurry system to upgrade their slurry storage to reach six months storage capacity and to cover grant funded stores with impermeable covers.

All pig, dairy and beef farmers already using a slurry system can apply for this new grant which can be used to:

• Replace existing stores that are no longer fit for purpose

• Build additional storage, if your current stores are compliant

• Expand otherwise compliant storage

Farmers can choose from multiple store types and find one to suit the needs of their farm, including slurry lagoons, steel and concrete ring tanks and rectangular concrete stores. The grant must be used to reach at least six months storage capacity, based on the farm’s current herd, and the stores must meet regulatory and build standards.

As with other themes in the Farming Investment Fund, farmers can apply through a two-stage process, starting with an online eligibility checker (opening in the autumn) followed by a full application (over the winter).

For expert advice and assistance for any planning project contact your nearest Roger Parry & Partners office at www.rogerparry.net

Richard Corbett of Roger Parry & Partners

Farming
News

