MP quizzes minister on rising fertiliser prices for Shropshire farmers

A field at harvest time

Mark Pritchard, who represents The Wrekin, asked for an update on when the Government's working group on fertilisers should report and what assessment has been made of the impact of rises in prices on farmers in Shropshire.

Jo Churchill MP, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, said the first meeting of the fertiliser taskforce has been held to discuss "potential mitigations to the challenges which global supply pressures are causing".

In an answer given on Wednesda, she added: "While global fertiliser prices have risen, the supply chain providing imports of fertiliser to the UK has remained dynamic. CF Fertilisers continues to produce ammonium nitrate fertiliser from its plant at Billingham.

"Government actions, such as bringing forward half of this year's Basic Payment Scheme payment as an advance injection of cash to farm businesses, will help farmers deal with high fertiliser prices.