Farming talk: New Adding Value Grant now available from Rural Payments Agency

Eligible agricultural products include arable and horticultural crops (food and non-food). Livestock products include dairy, meat, skin and hides and non-food crops including fodder, fibres and flowers.

Grant funding ranges between £25,000 and £300,000, at a rate of 40 per cent of eligible costs.

You can apply for grants for buildings, machinery or equipment that add value to products after they are harvested or reared. Example projects include equipment for preparing or processing agricultural products, such as potatoes to crisps, washing, grading, bottling, packing, etc. Equipment for retailing, such as buildings for retail sales, vending machines, etc.

The RPA will prioritise funding for projects that can demonstrate that they will increase, improve or introduce new processing capabilities; grow your business to improve business resilience; process products for the first time; shorten supply chains; encourage collaboration and partnerships; and improve environmental sustainability.

Stage one of the grant application opened on June 9 2022, with a short deadline of July 21 2022, so act now to take advantage.

