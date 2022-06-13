Farming talk: Opening up our farms

Oliver Cartwright, NFU spokesman

There’s nothing quite like the Shropshire landscape, shaped by and surrounded by family farms both large and small.

These businesses, and those who live and work in our rural areas, protect and maintain the countryside and fuel us thanks to the great food, drink and ingredients they produce.

The NFU knows people not only enjoy visiting the countryside but that they are increasingly interested in how their food is grown and what farmers are doing to protect and enhance the environment.

Over the weekend, farmers opened their doors to help everyone do just that.

The LEAF event allowed those working the land to showcase the industry and it gave people an opportunity to find out first-hand what happens over the hedgerow.

Farms are the linchpin of rural communities and as well as the food they produce they also help contribute to our economy and wellbeing.

Opening our farm gates also meant we had the chance to answer some difficult questions about farming and dispel myths and misconception – it’s a great way to show farming off but also give Shropshire shoppers extra confidence and reasons to continue to buy our fantastic farm produce.