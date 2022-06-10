Notification Settings

Farming talk: AHDB Shropshire Strategic Farm hosts successful event

Earlier this week, AHDB and Shropshire Strategic Farmer Neil Brown held an event which looked at his worm control plan to ensure the farm’s lamb growth rates are optimised, whilst reducing the risk of developing anthelmintic resistance.

Emma Steele, AHDB knowledge exchange manager (beef & lamb)

Neil has been taking routine faecal egg counts via to determine the need to treat, ensuring wormers are only used at the right time and when necessary.

Effective worm control is vital to optimise lamb growth rates and for sustainable sheep farming. Understanding what anthelmintic resistance is and what it means in practice and identifying the wormer products that work best on your farm will enable farmers to make decisions about which products to use at certain times of year.

We looked at a range if topics including how and why you should faecal egg count as well as looking at rotational grazing.

Neil, along with his farm consultant Matt Blyth, have recently recorded a podcast about EID and the importance of recording data. It will be available on the AHDB Food and Farming podcast channel shortly. Be sure to sign up and listen. Visit ahdb.org.uk/food-farming-podcast

If you have any queries about how AHDB can help your farming business, please contact me by emailing Emma.Steele@ahdb.org.uk or calling 07392319813.

Emma Steele is AHDB knowledge exchange manager (beef & lamb)

