New guide to help landowners adapt woodlands for climate change

Hannah Young of Fisher German

The UK Forestry Standard Practice Guide ‘Adapting forest and woodland management to the changing climate’ outlines the steps that can be taken to manage woodlands in a way which will be resilient to current and future threats as a result of climate change such as severe weather events.

The guide presents a range of measures including diversifying the different types of tree species planted to increase biodiversity and choosing seeds which are best suited for the local site to increase the survival rate.

Landowners and foresters are also encouraged to consider more natural regeneration as this may reduce wind damage, droughts, and pest and disease risk where individuals are better adapted to changing local site conditions.

Implementing these steps will support the delivery of the England Trees Action Plan, which sets out the Government’s long-term plans for the nation’s trees, woodlands and forests.