Put farm safety front of mind

Keith Fowles, owner of KLF Insurance Brokers

The annual HSE report into fatal injuries in agriculture, forestry and fishing highlighted that the number of people who lost their lives in agricultural incidents last year almost doubled to 41, compared to 21 the previous year.

Overturning vehicles or being struck by moving vehicles, caused most deaths.

Risk shouldn’t be an inevitable part of the job. By removing or managing risk, farmers can better protect themselves, their families, their employees, and members of the public from potential life-changing injuries.

Take the time to assess risks and keep an eye on where family members are. Let’s hope we can reduce the number of injuries and fatalities on farm this year. Stay safe.