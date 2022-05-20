Notification Settings

'Packed' first month at Halls Rural for surveyor and valuer

FarmingPublished:

They say there’s no rest for the wicked, well it’s been a packed first month at Halls Rural in Shrewsbury.

Melanie Holt, Rural Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer at Halls Holdings Ltd

As well as BPS and Countryside Stewardship claim applications ahead of the May 16 deadline, my first few weeks have taken me out and about, the length and breadth of the county.

I’ve walked hundreds of acres of farmland and despite having lived in Shropshire for over 20 years, I finally made it to the Stiperstones.

There has been plenty of work to get stuck into, interesting tenancy situations to unpick and navigate, utility works across farmland to negotiate, rural property valuations, planning potential for farm buildings, and the exciting opportunities of bringing farm property to the market.

Next on the agenda is advising a client on formalising rights over land and making an application for the BPS lump sum exist scheme for another.

Suffice to say, I’ll not be twiddling my thumbs any time soon.

