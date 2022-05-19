How to give ruminants an ‘A’ rating for efficiency

David Howard, head of dairy services at Wynnstay

Rumitech is a Carbon Trust assured natural feed additive which can increase milk production by 1.3 litres per cow per day, while reducing methane production per litre of milk by 18 per cent. The essential plant oils in the product prevent the production of methane in the rumen, and so improve the efficiency of the animal’s digestion process.

A cow typically loses between six to eight per cent of energy through methane production, which is inefficient when the energy could be used for milk production.

Rumitech limits the methane producing bacteria found in the rumen and effectively gives cows an ‘A’ rating for efficiency, when combined with best practice management strategies.

The biggest waste in efficiency in dairy farming is a cow which is culled prematurely. Efficiency gains are best achieved by tackling the three main reasons for early culling – mastitis, fertility issues and poor hoof health. Improve these and each cow is more likely to live longer and produce more milk in her lifetime.

Using a combined approach, where management is geared towards efficiency, and nutrition includes a blend of plant extracts to inhibit methane production, can set a farm onto the path for net zero dairy production.

The blend is now available to Wynnstay customers in a set range of compound feeds, to go into their blends or as a mineral. It is also available to beef and sheep customers to improve efficiency of meat production.