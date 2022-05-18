David Roberts of G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd

We have seen grain prices reach unbelievable levels with input costs in hot pursuit. Where is this going to take us?

Well first of all the risk factors for farmers are reaching concerning levels because there is one thing for sure, at some point grain prices will come down and the music will stop, so the trick will be not to be left without a seat.

The other issue is fairly major for the population as a whole. If anyone believes that inflation is below 15 per cent, in my opinion, they are misguided and that is going to lead to some serious problems, the answers for which are well above my paygrade.

It is obvious to me that food security is of major importance and being able to feed our own crops is of critical importance.

Having written to George Eustice MP, to which he very kindly replied sometime later, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

He suggested that crops could be fertilised by organic manures alone. I suppose he is right, they can be, but the problem is they won’t yield anything like enough to feed a population of 66 million. I think I said at the beginning that having time to think isn’t always a good thing.