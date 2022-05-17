Notification Settings

High fertiliser costs create double need for top-level wheat disease management

FarmingPublished:

High prices for fertiliser and grain are putting extra pressure on farmers not to let wheat yields slip through their fingers over the rest of this season.

Nigel Scott, regional technical manager for agronomy firm ProCam

In particular, strong yields will be needed not only to maintain decent crop margins over prices paid for fertiliser this season, but also to generate enough income from this year’s crops to cover potentially high fertiliser costs next year.

Cereal growers are dealing with some big numbers at present, both in potential income from cereal crops but also in high fertiliser bills. This leaves little margin for error. If yields slip, lower incomes could mean less cash in the business for fertiliser next season – when fertiliser prices are expected to remain high.

With flag leaves in winter wheat contributing about half of overall yield, close attention to detail to defend crops against disease for the rest of the season will be crucial. Tailor fungicides to individual field risks rather than relying on blanket programmes.

Following trial results from ProCam’s research hub at the Stockbridge Technology Centre in Yorkshire, which underline the case for tailored fungicide programmes, there are three pitfalls that could catch growers out this year if not prepared – variety resistance changes, drilling date effects, and fungicide timing and dose.

