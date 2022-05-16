This is the summer to get the basics right

Erin Wray, NWF technical co-ordinator

Last year’s seasonal grass silage averages (data available from NWF Agriculture) are typical of what was broadly speaking a good forage growing season.

Volumes were strong and energy levels whilst not setting any records, were okay. Protein on the other hand was very low, particularly in the earlier cuts which challenged milk yields and increased supplement costs.

So what can we learn for this season?

Dry Matter – A higher dry matter (32 per cent to 35 per cent DM) should help intakes and rumen health which is key to achieving a high milk from forage, the risk is cows sorting for concentrates and clamp stability.

Energy – This will create a dilemma for many farmers this season, quantity or quality. Fibre is negatively correlated with energy, therefore the longer you leave to cut, you may get more quantity but will reduce energy and due to high fertiliser prices, many farmers will be looking for a large first cut to dilute the costs.

Protein – Lower protein diets are beneficial to the cow, the environment and the bank balance, but low protein silages may force farmers into increasing supplementation costs. Closely monitor nutrient applications this season to ensure silages have every chance to delivery higher protein levels and mitigate supplement costs.

Quality silage protocols apply now more than ever, cut early (but not too early, quick wilt with a wide swath, thin layers in the clamp and roll well, ensure a good seal, and use silage additive to help retain as many nutrients as possible.