Consider professional foot trimming for better cow health

Nick Challenor, owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services

Prevention is key when it comes to managing the overall foot health of a herd.

Whether it is labour or resource availability, time is a crucial factor in the fight to control lameness.

With increasing herd sizes, tight margins and the need to push productivity to the maximum – time becomes even more precious.

We have found that as herd sizes increase, farmers have to shift their attention and focus.

Buying in skilled labour such as professional foot trimmers can be a solution. It allows farmers to focus on other areas of the business when their time is so stretched.

A planned foot trimming programme with regular visits to undertake preventative trims is a successful strategy – along with methods to increase cow comfort and ventilation.

Nearly all lameness problems originate around, in or between the claws, therefore a simple, safe and effective system for handling and inspecting cows' feet will encourage prompt treatment and recovery.