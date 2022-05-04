Busy month for British Grassland Society

Tom Goatman, British Grassland Society chief executive

We will be taking our stand to the RWAS Grassland Event at Llysfasi College on May 12, and also to ScotGrass six days later.

We are also working with Marc Jones, winner of the 2021 BGS Grassland Farmer of the Year competition, who is hosting the ‘Winner’s Farm Walk’ on May 24. Marc farms 202 hectares at Trefnant Hall, Berriew, near Welshpool in Powys.

He runs an April lambing flock of 500 NZ Romneys alongside a 350-head beef finishing system using autumn-bred Aberdeen Angus dairy heifers, outwintering both the ewes and yearling cattle on fodder beet.

Marc is using shorter-term and herbal leys to ensure forage availability during dry conditions on the south-facing farm.

He has reduced the use of artificial N, and environmental work has been carried out including planting hedgerows, fencing off stream-side corridors, and creating hay meadows and an orchard.

The farm has been carbon footprinted and produces less CO2 per kg lamb and beef than average values. Marc has recently taken over an 80- hectare block of adjoining land and will discuss how this is being incorporated into his farming system.

The event will start at 11am prompt with a farm walk which will be followed by a light lunch and the opportunity for discussion.

The walk is free to attend but registration is required. To book your place visit https://www.britishgrassland.com/winners-farm-walk/

We are grateful to sponsors Germinal, Nufarm and Yara for supporting this competition and walk.