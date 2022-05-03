Notification Settings

Carbon – where do I go next?

Farmers are naturally wondering how is it possible to meet the net zero target by 2030 whilst at the same time meeting the demand from consumers to supply food.

Richard Corbett, partner at Roger Parry & Partners
It was interesting to hear the views on net zero and carbon of Dr Cerys Jones, the NFU’s Climate Change Advisor, recently.

Cerys focused very much on ‘balance’. Balance will be fundamental to reaching the net zero goal by 2030.

It is important to remember that the agricultural industry is one of the smallest contributors when taking into consideration what natural resources the industry already has (farmland, woodland), while contributing to the food chain is also the purchaser, processor and the supplier (both national and international).

Many of you may be now asking yourself – how can you identify if you are ‘balancing’ your carbon levels effectively and sustainably for the future?

It is particularly important to ask yourself several questions before considering entering any carbon markets whether they are voluntary markets or compliance markets.

Ask yourself:

– How long is the commitment for and what exactly are you committing to?

– Is there a guaranteed price or will this fluctuate with the market trends?

– Who is the buyer of the carbon credits? Have they got an existence already?

– What early benefits are you going to get? Compare figures to SFI you are claiming

Fundamentally, the carbon market is developing rapidly with updates on which calculators to use. Also, the rules to which industry will have to follow are changing.

If have any more questions about carbon or would like to receive our carbon update, please email carbon@rogerparry.net

Richard Corbett is a partner at Roger Parry & Partners

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

