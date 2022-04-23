Why should I milk record?

Amanda Wilkes of the Cattle Information Service

The service helps to measure and manage the profitability and health of each individual cow and the overall herd.

Milk recording enables routine testing to take place of all individual in-milk cows for butterfat, protein, cell count, urea, lactose and yields.

The data provided identifies whether the animal is making a positive or negative difference to herd performance. In addition, assessing disease through milk samples offers an efficient and non-invasive way of checking herd health status and enabling dairy farmers to track and monitor disease spread.

Top reasons why you should milk record include to increase the profitability of your herd, improve on calving interval, identify fertility areas of concern, benchmark your herd and track performance against regional and national data, meet legislation with linked movement book and medicine records, short and long-term production planning tools, track herd health, and monitor disease prevalence.

Whole management team, including farmer, herdsman, vet, analysts and consultants can have access to the same information and at the same time to make informed decisions

The Cattle Information Service (CIS) offer a number of milk recording packages from a simple DIY system to a full milk recorder service, with results available within 48hrs after sample receipt. Save time and money with CIS, for a free review of services and spend, contact your local CIS area manager Amanda Wilkes on 07921 452789.