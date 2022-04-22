Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ball raises £35k for GWCT’s scientific research

FarmingPublished:

The Shropshire branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust held the Mad March Hare Ball for 250 guests, hosted by the Barker family at The Great Barn, Walford Heath.

Charlotte Marrison, GWCT Shropshire branch chairman
Charlotte Marrison, GWCT Shropshire branch chairman

The event raised more than £35,000 for the GWCT’s scientific research.

The promise auction secured more than 40 lots gifted by local companies and individuals with Bernie Hutchinson of Barbers conducting the live auction.

The evening included a three-course meal, which featured sublime Berwick Longhorn roast beef boasting zero food miles.

Guests were also entertained by the launch of the Ineos Grenadier courtesy of the newly appointed agent for Shropshire and Mid Wales, J T Hughes Group also Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Isuzu and XBus. Sponsorship was kindly received from Balfours, Oswestry School and Massey Feeds.

The raffle was diverted to raise funds for Ukraine, which will be delivered by the North Shropshire Hunt, via Ukraine Equestrian Relief.

Charlotte Marrison is GWCT Shropshire branch chairman

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News