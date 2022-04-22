Ball raises £35k for GWCT’s scientific research

Charlotte Marrison, GWCT Shropshire branch chairman

The event raised more than £35,000 for the GWCT’s scientific research.

The promise auction secured more than 40 lots gifted by local companies and individuals with Bernie Hutchinson of Barbers conducting the live auction.

The evening included a three-course meal, which featured sublime Berwick Longhorn roast beef boasting zero food miles.

Guests were also entertained by the launch of the Ineos Grenadier courtesy of the newly appointed agent for Shropshire and Mid Wales, J T Hughes Group also Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Isuzu and XBus. Sponsorship was kindly received from Balfours, Oswestry School and Massey Feeds.

The raffle was diverted to raise funds for Ukraine, which will be delivered by the North Shropshire Hunt, via Ukraine Equestrian Relief.