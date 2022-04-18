Charlie wins scholarship to study cattle farming in South America

Charlie Cooper-Harding

Meat Promotion Wales made the award to Charlie Cooper-Harding from Llanfyling.

He plans to travel to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay to investigate the importance of rearing an efficient, sustainable and profitable beef animal from the dairy industry.

His interest was sparked by his past experiences of working on farms and his role as Area Sales Specialist for Wynnstay Group PLC where he deals with beef, sheep and dairy farmers on a daily basis.

He said: “I am delighted to have been chosen as HCC Scholarship winner for 2022 and very much look forward to travelling to South America, one of the largest beef suppliers in the world. I am interested to learn how they view beef farming and feed for the animals. Chile will certainly be one key destination to visit as the industry there is known for rearing a large proportion of beef from forage and low input concentrates. I’m keen to understand how this is done profitably.”

Charlie will focus on calves born from Jersey and New Zealand cross genetics and reared on good quality forage, which is one strong link between South American dairy beef and Welsh beef production.

“I am keen to identify and evaluate methods that can be used to maintain public trust in British farming. As an industry, I feel that we need to adapt to meet price and sustainability expectations and the dairy bull beef sector is one potential avenue to help increase the industry’s productivity. I’d like to see if dairy bred bull and beef calves can meet the eating quality and growth efficiency to increase our supply of beef.”

Charlie plans to travel during August and September when the cows will be out grazing.

“Our late Summer will be their Spring, which is a good time for me to investigate their grain and forage-based beef systems.

“Despite a big difference in scale, there are some similarities between our systems and theirs including a similar climate to the UK and they don’t use growth hormones. I will be interested to research how farmers are rewarded for their efforts."

Before setting off on his travels, Charlie plans meetings with key livestock, beef and dairy specialists. On his return, he will share his findings through his work and keen involvement with the YFC and Powys Grassland groups.

Industry Development Executive for Meat Promotion Wales,, James Ruggeri said: “After a two-year break in the HCC Scholarship process, we are pleased to be able to offer the award to a young and enthusiastic individual again this year.

“Charlie impressed the panel with his passion for the industry and we were unanimous that his interest and experience, as well as his contacts within agriculture in Wales and across the border, would certainly enhance his studies.