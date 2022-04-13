Mild winter presents increased fly risk

To protect herd productivity and welfare, taking early action on fly control is vital.

Fly nuisance causes distress and restlessness to herds, reducing eating time and consequently milk yield by up to 30 per cent. Flies can also transmit diseases such as summer mastitis later in the year.

The relatively mild winter has meant that spring fly populations could be higher than usual, posing an issue to livestock earlier in the year.

If left untreated during spring, further generations of eggs will start hatching as temperatures rise over 10 degrees celcius, causing an even bigger problem by summer.

Taking action now will help to minimise the threat of fly nuisance, and the risk of reduced herd performance.

To protect herd health, welfare and productivity this summer, act early and talk to your vet about potential treatment options.