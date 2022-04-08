Support available as farmers fear for their future

Christine Downes, Shropshire committee member of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI)

Farming is a cycle working with the seasons, as the axis of the Earth is increasing its tilt nearer the sun, the soil harnesses its energy to grow vegetables, grain and grass in our fields. Plants are sensitive to temperature and day length. Since medieval days people have used them as indicators of when the conditions are right for planting.

How fortunate we are in the UK not to have the threat of bombs and Russian military activities in our towns, villages and countryside? The Ukraine, with its rich soils, known as chernozem, has been called the bread basket of Europe, and can provide food for at least half a billion people. The resulting loss of sale of wheat, barley and sunflower oils will have a detrimental effect worldwide.

We are already seeing the soaring costs of inputs for British agriculture such as fuel, fertiliser and feed. There are many worried and concerned farmers in the last months, who have spoken of their fear for the future of their businesses and the effect on family life.

It is important to talk things over, and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) has a helpline available – freephone 0800 188 4444.

The charity is there to provide guidance, financial support and practical help to those in need in the farming community. It is a relief to explain the worries, the anxieties, the sleepless times to someone who cares and has empathy. It may be providing help at a crisis, bereavement or accident. It could be working with other agencies to make sure the person is receiving the correct help.

The work of RABI is funded by voluntary income, with fundraisers such as a recent quiz, thanks to Mervin and family, a total of £877 was raised.

We look forward to the NFU county chairman’s lunch on May 8 at Minsterley Village Hall. For further information please contact regional manager Kate on 07876 492839 or email kate.jones@rabi.org.uk.