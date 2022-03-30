Maximise yields by challenging the norm with fertiliser applications

David Newton, technical manager at Timac Agro UK

With limited stock and high prices, this year is the perfect time to go against the routine and review fertiliser programmes.

We need to react to the weather, soil conditions and market volatility to make the most out of every kilo of fertiliser.

This means taking a bespoke approach for each farm, assessing application timings and rates.

To react to how crops are performing, growers can carry out regular crop walks.

December was unusually mild for many parts of the country. So, for crops that were drilled in good conditions they could be further ahead in growth stages.

As a result, they may not actually require an early nitrogen boost, in fact this can cause vulnerable growth, this is where useful savings can be made without impacting yield.

Looking ahead, I recommend using this year to review what crop nutrition products are being used and when applications are being made.

We need to be applying products which are both feeding crops when they need it and improving their ability to take up nutrients. Don’t be afraid to question your use of nitrogen and phosphate and, if you’re making applications consider the most suitable form and only apply to the crops that have requirements.

When challenged with availability and prices, it’s the perfect time to take stock and evaluate where changes can be made to improve efficiency and efficacy of applications, while maintaining yields at harvest.